BEIRUT A bomb wounded a Lebanese man in the town of Arsal near the border with Syria on Monday in an attack that appeared to be linked to a local dispute, a Lebanese security official said.

Lebanese TV stations had earlier reported that the blast was caused by a car bomb. The official said the bomb had been planted in a car belonging to the wounded man's brother. The brother is wanted by the authorities on suspicion of opening fire on Lebanese soldiers earlier this year.

In August, Islamic militants affiliated to the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and Islamic State staged an incursion into Arsal, triggering several days of lethal battles with the Lebanese army.

