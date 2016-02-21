(Adds details, background)
BEIRUT Feb 21 Lebanese Justice Minister Ashraf
Rifi resigned on Sunday, blaming political rivals Hezbollah for
the country's political deadlock and protesting over the release
on bail of a former minister sentenced for smuggling explosives
from Syria.
Lebanon's political crisis has left it without a president
for 21 months with rival factions unable to agree on a
candidate, and has paralysed state institutions, preventing the
government from taking even basic decisions.
The release on bail of ex-information minister Michel Samaha
last month after serving eight months of a 4 1/2 year jail
sentence for smuggling explosives from neighbouring Syria and
planning attacks drew anger and condemnation from Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's opponents in Lebanon.
In a new sign of regional tension spilling over into
Lebanon, Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended a military aid
package to the Lebanese security forces in what an official said
was a response to Beirut's failure to condemn attacks on Saudi
diplomatic missions in Iran.
Rifi said Hezbollah was to blame for the political
paralysis, the Samaha case and the Saudi episode.
"Continuing (to be part of) this government has become an
agreement to this deviation, or at least is a failure to
confront it," Rifi said in a statement.
"So I present to you and to Prime Minister Tammam Salam my
resignation," he said.
The cabinet was to hold an emergency session on Monday, the
National News Agency said.
Rifi described the Samaha case as a "national crime which
Hezbollah is responsible for," calling for the case to be
referred to international courts.
The case captivated a Lebanese public accustomed to seeing
political violence go unpunished. It was another example of how
turmoil in Syria is rippling through a country where Damascus
has played a major role for decades and whose future will be
shaped by the outcome of the civil war next door.
Hezbollah is an ally of Assad and of Iran, and its fighters
have provided crucial support for Damascus's efforts to turn
battles in western Syria in its favour.
Saudi Arabia backs insurgents fighting against Assad.
(Reporting by John Davison and Laila Bassam; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)