BAGHDAD Iraq's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that a woman detained by Lebanese authorities was not the wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but the sister of a man convicted of bombings in southern Iraq.

"The one detained by Lebanese authorities was Saja Abdul Hamid al-Dulaimi, sister of Omar Abdul Hamid al-Dulaimi who is detained by authorities and sentenced to death for his participation in ... explosions," ministry spokesman Brigadier General Saad Maan told Reuters.

He said Baghdadi had two wives, but "there is no wife in the name of Saja al-Dulaimi".

(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams; CATEGORY-WORLD)