BEIRUT Dec 3 A former Lebanese prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, said on Thursday there was "great hope" for ending the country's 16-month presidential vacuum, after proposing a power-sharing deal that would give the post to a political rival.

The proposal, widely discussed by politicians in Lebanon but formally unannounced, would make Maronite Christian politician Suleiman Franjieh president and Hariri prime minister.

Asked whether the proposal was still valid, Hariri said: "There are discussions underway and the climate is positive, God willing, and the coming days will show Lebanon to be in very good shape."

(Writing by Tom Perry, editing by Larry King)