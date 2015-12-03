* Saudi blessing follows Iranian encouragement for deal
* Lebanon is a rare case of Saudi-Iranian cooperation
* Franjieh has long-standing friendship with Assad family
* Hariri sees "great hope" in initiative
(Adds Franjieh meets patriarch)
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Dec 3 Saudi Arabia lent its backing on
Thursday to a power-sharing plan that would make a family friend
of Syria's Bashar al-Assad president of Lebanon, saying it hoped
it would happen within weeks.
The proposal tabled by Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri would
see him return to Lebanon as prime minister, and make Maronite
Christian politician Suleiman Franjieh president. Hariri is
backed by Saudi Arabia.
The plan could revive government institutions paralysed by
political rivalries that have been exacerbated by the war in
neighbouring Syria. Lebanon has been without a president for 18
months.
"God willing we will see ... this vacuum filled thanks to
good efforts in Lebanon" around the end of this year, said Ali
Awad Asiri, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon.
"We bless this initiative, and we are keen to see this
presidential vacuum filled," he said. He was speaking in a
televised news conference after meeting officials of one of
Lebanon's main Christian parties, the Kataeb.
The comments follow similar encouragement from Saudi's
arch-rival Iran. Visiting Beirut this week, Ali Akbar Velayati,
a top adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said he hoped to see the
election of a president "in the immediate future".
Shi'ite-led Iran and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia are on opposite
sides of conflicts across the region, including Syria and Yemen.
But they have shown rare cooperation in Lebanon, where both
wield decisive influence.
Saudi Arabia backs the Hariri-led March 14 coalition which
was forged a decade ago out of opposition to Syria's influence
in Lebanon, while Iran backs the powerful Shi'ite group
Hezbollah, which dominates the rival March 8 alliance.
But a deal could yet be undone by local rivalries.
"GREAT HOPE"
The toughest challenge is winning over other Maronite
politicians who are seeking the presidency, notably Michel Aoun,
an ally of Hezbollah, and Samir Geagea, still officially March
14's candidate for president.
The head of Lebanon's Maronite Christian community,
Patriarch Beshara al-Rai, welcomed the fact the process appeared
to be moving forward.
"Thank God there is an initiative, and one which has value.
The initiative is serious, and so I say that the door is open to
all sides that are able to talk responsibly and reach the most
fitting solution," he said, shortly before meeting Franjieh.
Speaking in France after a meeting with President Francois
Hollande, Hariri said there was "great hope" of ending the
paralysis that arose from the failure of rival politicians to
agree on who should fill the presidency.
Asked whether the Franjieh proposal was still valid, Hariri
said: "There are discussions under way and the climate is
positive, God willing, and the coming days will show Lebanon to
be in very good shape."
Hariri has not publicly announced his initiative, but it has
been widely discussed by politicians in Lebanon.
Franjieh's grandfather, the late President Suleiman
Franjieh, used to take him on trips to Damascus to visit his
friend, the late President Hafez al-Assad. Franjieh used to hunt
with Bashar al-Assad's older brother, who died in a 1994 car
crash.
He was orphaned in 1978 when a Christian militia attacked
his family home in northern Lebanon, killing his father, mother
and sister.
Franjieh said late on Wednesday his candidacy was not yet
official but he was waiting for Hariri to formally endorse it.
"We have an historical opportunity. Whoever has another
(plan) for Lebanon, they should present it, but if we miss this
chance today, I fear we will go into a worse phase than we're
in," Lebanon's National News Agency quoted him as saying.
Hariri left the country in 2011 after the March 8 alliance
toppled the national unity government he was leading at the
time. He has made only two short trips to Lebanon since then.
Lebanon's rival camps are all represented in a unity
government led by Prime Minister Tammam Salam. But political
friction means the cabinet is barely able to take decisions.
The Lebanese president is elected by parliament. Any
understanding on filling the position is expected to include an
agreement on a law for holding new parliamentary elections.
(Additional reporting by John Davison; editing by Andrew Roche)