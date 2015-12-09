BEIRUT Dec 9 Lebanon's parliament speaker called for an understanding between Christian politicians Suleiman Franjieh and Michel Aoun, whose blessing Franjieh requires to become president in a power-sharing deal aimed at ending political deadlock.

The comments by speaker Nabih Berri were carried on the Hezbollah-run al-Manar channel.

Aoun, who himself wants the presidency, is seen as vital to the success of any deal due to the support his candidacy enjoys from powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran. (Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Louise Ireland)