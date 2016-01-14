White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
BEIRUT Lebanese security forces said on Thursday they had arrested a senior member of an al Qaeda-linked militant group that has carried out attacks in the country.
A security source described Bilal Mezher as an "important catch", close to Sirajeddine Zureiqat, head of the Abdullah Azzam Brigades. Mezher, who is Lebanese, was arrested in a special operation in Naameh area south of Beirut.
"This special operation is part of a wider campaign to arrest terrorists and all those linked to terrorist groups," the source told Reuters.
The Abdullah Azzam group, named after a Palestinian regarded as the one-time spiritual mentor of al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, has claimed attacks across the region including a double suicide assault on Iran's Beirut embassy in 2014.
The Azzam Brigades are designated by the U.S. State Department as a foreign terrorist organization.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Andrew Roche)
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.