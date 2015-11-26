Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BEIRUT An operation in Syria launched by the Syrian army and Lebanon's Hezbollah killed a person involved in the logistics of suicide bomb attacks in southern Beirut earlier this month, Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV and Syrian state media said on Thursday.
The operation killed the person "responsible for transporting the two Borj al-Barajneh suicide bombers", al-Manar said in a news flash.
Syrian state television said the man was an Islamic State operative who had coordinated the transport of suicide bombers from the jihadist-held Raqqa province in Syria to Lebanon.
Islamic State claimed the Nov. 12 explosions which targeted a crowded residential district in Beirut's southern suburbs, which are dominated by Hezbollah. The Shi'ite movement has been supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.
On Wednesday a Lebanese military court in Beirut charged 26 people with belonging to Islamic State. Of those charged, including Syrian and Lebanese nationals, 23 were directly linked to the bombings, a judicial source said.
(Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dominic Evans)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.