LONDON, April 19 Britain has no plans to send
combat troops to Libya, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on
Tuesday, responding to media reports that British special forces
were already operating in the country.
"I am clear that there is no appetite in Libya for foreign
combat troops on the ground," Hammond told parliament on his
return from a visit to the new UN-backed Government of National
Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
He added: "We do not anticipate any requests from the GNA
for ground combat forces to take on Daesh (Islamic State) or any
other armed groups and we have no plans to deploy troops in such
a role."
During his visit this week, Hammond offered the GNA 10
million pounds ($14.4 million) in support and said Britain was
ready to offer further technical assistance.
On Monday, Libya's new prime minister Fayez Seraj called for
European help to combat people-smugglers but stopped short of
making the formal invitation the EU says it needs to move its
Mediterranean naval mission into Libyan waters to stem a new
tide of migrants.
Libya has been in anarchy since Western-backed rebels
overthrew President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with two competing
governments based in Tripoli and the far east.
Previous training efforts ran into difficulties in 2012 and
2013 when Italy and Turkey started training police and, along
with Britain and the United States, planned to build a force of
8,000 troops.
Those programmes were hampered by militia infighting and
political squabbling among Libyan factions.
($1 = 0.6957 pounds)
