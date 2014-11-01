CAIRO Nov 1 Dozens of residents of a town in
eastern Libya have pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,
leader of Islamic State militants fighting in Syria and Iraq,
according to a video and a resident.
Around 50 young people could be seen in a video posted on
social media gathering in Derna to support Baghdadi, who calls
himself "caliph", or Muslim leader, of Islamic State, an Al
Qaeda offshoot.
A Derna resident confirmed the authenticity of the video,
taken late on Friday.
There has been growing concern among Western nations and
Libya's neighbours that Islamic State is trying to exploit
lawlessness in the oil producer where militant Islamists and
other militias who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 are
carving out fiefdoms.
U.S. and Arab forces have bombed Islamic State targets in
Syria and Iraq since the militants declared a caliphate in the
territory under their control.
Derna, a port halfway between the eastern Libyan city of
Benghazi and the Egyptian border, has since 2011 turned into a
gathering point for militant Islamists and al Qaeda
sympathisers.
Fifteen members of Islamic State, led by an Egyptian and a
Saudi national, traveled to Derna from Syria in September trying
to rally support and establish an Islamic State branch in Libya,
Egyptian security officials have said.
Youth driving through the town waiving Islamic State flags
could be seen after the visit, according to a video on social
media.
Authorities were unable to open ballot boxes for Libya's
parliamentary elections in June in Derna due to threats from
militants. Militant Islamic youths also executed an Egyptian for
alleged murder in Derna stadium.
Derna, already a stronghold of Islamist opposition under
Gaddafi, has also made headlines with pictures of Islamic courts
and police stations.
