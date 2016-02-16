U.N. says 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting intensifies
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Thursday up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Islamic State militants.
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States will continue to try to prevent Islamic State from establishing a foothold in Libya, where political instability has created an opening for the militant group.
"We will continue to take actions where we've got a clear operation and a clear target in mind," Obama said at a news conference in California. He said the United States will work with coalition partners to make sure that "as we see opportunities to prevent ISIS from digging in in Libya, we take them."
SEOUL He removes his own jacket, brushing off an aide who tried to take it off like a butler. He takes questions from journalists without vetting them first. He gets a $3 lunch with employees at a Blue House cafeteria and tweets about his adopted cats and dogs who found a new home in the presidential palace.