UNITED NATIONS Feb 18 Libya and Egypt asked the
United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to lift an arms
embargo on Libya, impose a naval blockade on areas not under
government control and help build the country's army to tackle
Islamic State and other militants.
Libya has descended into factional fighting, leaving the
country almost lawless nearly four years after the fall of
Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militia
brigades are scrambling for control of the oil-producing country
and the chaos has created havens for Islamist militants.
The Security Council met to discuss Libya after Islamic
State released a video showing the beheading of 21 Egyptian
Christians. Egypt responded to the killings with air strikes on
Monday on militant camps, training sites and arms storage areas
in Libya.
Jordan told council members during closed door consultations
after the meeting that it planned to circulate a draft
resolution later on Wednesday, diplomats said. Jordan said the
text would propose lifting the arms embargo on the Libyan
government, condemn attempts to provide weapons to other parties
and support Libyan efforts to combat terrorism.
"Libya needs a decisive stance from the international
community to help us build or national army's capacity and this
would come through a lifting of the embargo on weapons ... so as
to deal with this rampant terrorism," Libyan Foreign Minister
Mohamed Dayri told the Security Council.
The Libyan government is already allowed to import weapons
and related materiel with the approval of a Security Council
committee overseeing the embargo imposed in 2011 when Gaddafi
forces cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.
The Security Council committee has long urged Libya to
improve monitoring of its weapons over concerns that some
government arms were being diverted to militant groups.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri backed the call for
the arms embargo to be lifted and also said a naval blockade
should be put in place in areas not under government control to
stop weapons reaching militants.
He also said states wanting to help Libya confront terrorism
should be allowed to do so as long as it is with the approval
and coordination of the "legitimate Libyan government."
Egyptian President President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had on
Tuesday called for a U.N. resolution to mandate an international
coalition to intervene in Libya.
U.N. special envoy to Libya, Bernardino Leon, said that
Islamic State and other militants can only be defeated with a
united Libyan government in place that has strong international
support.
The United Nations is mediating between the rival factions
to get them to forge a unity government and end hostilities.
Libya's internationally recognized government is based in
the eastern city of Bayda after its rivals seized power in the
capital Tripoli. Egypt supports the Bayda government, but also
said it backed Leon's efforts.
"In Libya, Islamic State has found fertile ground in the
growing post revolution political instability, capitalizing also
on the weakness of state institutions and state security
sector," Leon said.
Italy has called for urgent international action to halt
Libya's slide into chaos. At the Security Council, Ambassador
Sebastiano Cardi repeated Italy's promise to help monitor a
ceasefire and train local armed forces within the framework of a
U.N. mission.
