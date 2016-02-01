ROME The United States would not hesitate to act upon any perceived threat towards it from Libya, but would bring other parties in to discussion on any broader action, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

"First and foremost, when we see a threat to the United States or external plotting, we will not hesitate to act upon that threat," the official told reporters in Rome.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said:

"Anything broader, I think, would require discussion with the Libyans and with, obviously, coalition partners … The Italians, the French, obviously many of our coalition partners are looking quite closely at Libya."

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Isla Binnie)