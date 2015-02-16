RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 15 The White House on
Sunday condemned the "despicable and cowardly murder" of 21
Egyptians in Libya by Islamic State-affiliated militants and
urged a political solution to the conflict in the country.
"This wanton killing of innocents is just the most recent of
the many vicious acts perpetrated by ISIL-affiliated terrorists
against the people of the region, including the murders of
dozens of Egyptian soldiers in the Sinai, which only further
galvanizes the international community to unite against ISIL,"
said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.
"This heinous act once again underscores the urgent need for
a political resolution to the conflict in Libya, the
continuation of which only benefits terrorist groups, including
ISIL," he said, referring to Islamic State by an acronym.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)