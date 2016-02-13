Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a meeting with representatives of Russian and German business community as part of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool

MUNICH Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that only regular cooperation between Russia and the United States can lead to a normalisation of the situation in Syria.

"I want to emphasise that regular cooperation between Russia and the United States will be crucial," Medvedev said in a speech at a security conference in Munich. "And I mean regular - every day."

Medvedev also said he saw no need to scare anyone with a ground operation in Syria. It was not immediately clear to what he was referring.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)