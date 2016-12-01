* Kurdish traders start shipping goods to Mosul
* Kurdish economy struggles with low oil prices, Baghdad
conflict
* Traders also benefit from army, camps for displaced people
By Ulf Laessing
KALAK, Iraq, Dec 1 Iraqi Kurdish food retailer
Nuri Barzan was considering closing his warehouse because of the
lack of business when the launch of a military campaign to oust
Islamic State from their stronghold of Mosul eased his worries.
But with Iraqi forces having recaptured parts of Mosul since
October, traders in Kurdish towns have been quick to start
supplying shops that are opening again in retaken districts.
"Sales have gone up by 50 percent since the operation
started as traders stock up for Mosul," Barzan said, sitting in
his warehouse in Kalak, a town just east of Mosul.
His stocks include rice, cooking oil, soap and cornflakes --
goods in high demand in Mosul districts resuming life after two-
and-half-years of occupation under Islamic State.
"I was thinking to shut down the shop as the business was
very bad but now I am more optimistic," said Barzan, who runs
the warehouse with his two sons. "We are still not back where we
were before but are hopeful."
It is a welcome development. Unemployment has been on the
rise in Kurdistan, an autonomous region in northern Iraq, for
two years as oil prices have slumped and the Baghdad government
has cut off funding after the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG) started building a crude pipeline to Turkey.
Abandoned construction sites, shuttered shops and traders
sitting idle in their offices had become a frequent sight in
Kalak, the rest of Kurdistan and the regional capital Erbil.
Mosul, an Arab city, used to get supplied mainly by traders
from the western neighbour Syria shipping Turkish, Iranian and
Syrian goods. The militants boosted that route by linking Mosul
with its Syrian stronghold Raqqa, while roads to the Kurdish and
Iraqi government-held territory had been largely cut off.
"My goods now come from Kalak," said Farhan Mijel, owner of
one of the number of groceries which have reopened in eastern
suburbs since Iraqi force breached Islamic State defences.
"I didn't know the traders. They were recommended to me by
Kurdish friends," he said. "Beforehand everything I sold came
from Syria."
He said the Kurds were offering good prices, allowing him to
sell a can of fizzy drink for 250 Iraqi dinars ($0.22), half
the 500 dinars under Islamic State when supplies were limited.
In recent days prices have gone up though as civilians are
fleeing parts retaken by army due to suicide bombings and
rockets blamed on Islamic State.
SOLDIERS, AID WORKERS
The Kurdish economy has also been given a boost by an influx
of tens of thousands of soldiers and policemen taking part in
the Mosul campaign, and aid workers helping the almost 80,000
civilians who have fled the battle.
"Business is picking up as traders come to buy goods for
Mosul," said Moayed Mamand, another Kurdish trader in Kalat.
Like Barzan, he sells mostly food products from Turkey and,
in much smaller volumes, from Iran. Only cheese and milk are
locally made.
Every morning dozens of trucks start from Kalat and other
Kurdish towns to bring anything from water, bread, rice or soap
to two camps that are home to more than 40,000 displaced or to
army bases.
Other traders serve Mosul shops, talking or bribing their
way through army checkpoints.
"The economy had hit bottom but now it's very good," said
Ahmed Mohammed, an official in Khabat, a town next to Kalak.
Soldiers -- part of a 100,000 strong force sent to the north
-- were flocking to the busy Khabat market.
"We all come here to buy cloths," said Mahmoud Hakim, a
soldier sent from Baghdad, while checking out winter coats. "Its
much cooler here than in Baghdad."
($1 = 1,160.3000 Iraqi dinars)
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)