* Rules outlined in slick pamphlets
* Control of all elements of life
* Detailed codes for beards, satellites, concubines
By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Michael Georgy
ZARQA/SHURA, Iraq, Nov 1 After Islamic State
conquered villages in northern Iraq, it spelled out in minute
detail the rules of its self-proclaimed caliphate, from beard
length to alms to guidelines for taking women as sex slaves.
Islamic State documents and posters, obtained in villages
captured by Iraqi forces, highlight a tight and comprehensive
system of rule by the militants, who went to great lengths to
explain their extremist philosophy.
The documents and other materials, printed with Islamic
State logos, were found by Reuters in offices used by the group
until a few days ago. Members of the Iraqi forces told Reuters
the documents originated from Islamic State, although this could
not be independently verified.
Iraqi security forces and Kurdish peshmerga fighters have
seized several villages and towns during an offensive against
the northern city of Mosul, Islamic State's last stronghold in
the country.
When Islamic State swept through the north in 2014, it
announced a self-proclaimed caliphate, which appealed to some
fellow Sunnis who felt marginalized by the Shi'ite-led central
government.
But that appeal faded as Islamic State enforced its medieval
thinking with brute force, beheading anyone deemed an opponent.
Slick, colourful posters, pamphlets and documents highlight
Islamic State's intense focus on dictating what it called proper
Islamic behaviour for the citizens of its caliphate.
Violations of its rules meant punishment such as public
whipping or being hauled off to Mosul for execution, according
to several villagers who recently escaped from Islamic State
areas.
A green wallet-size insert lays out guidelines for how to
pray properly. It shows a young boy undertaking ablutions. "Wash
your feet from the direction of your toes down to your heels,"
it said.
GOLD BRACELETS
A five-page pamphlet with pictures of gold bracelets,
diamond rings and wheat on the front spelled out instructions on
how to give alms, an obligation under Islam. Failure to do so
would mean a penalty.
In the village of Shura, where seven Islamic State suicide
bombers were recently shot dead as they rushed towards Iraqi
forces, militants kept meticulous records of who had given alms.
Entries showed whether an individual owned gold, property or a
car. Monthly salaries were also noted.
Unlike al Qaeda, its predecessor in Iraq, Islamic State made
its name in the jihadi world by becoming the first militant
group to capture significant amounts of land in the Middle East,
hold it and then set up an administration.
But air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition targeting Islamic
State's leaders and its sources of income have dealt a major
blow to the caliphate.
Islamic State's inclination to codify its system of rule
extended to what it called the spoils of war.
A pink and red pamphlet includes 32 questions and answers on
how to deal with female captives.
A senior Islamic State cleric has the authority to
distribute female captives among its fighters, it said.
"Non-Muslim women can be taken as concubines," according to
the leaflet.
Militants can own two sisters as concubines but only have
sex with one.
"Pre-pubescent girls can be taken as concubines. You cannot
have penetrative sex but you can still enjoy them," the leaflet
added.
One question in the pamphlet asks whether a group of
militants can share a concubine. The answer: only a single owner
can sleep with a concubine.
After blazing through northern Iraq, Islamic State took
hundreds of women from the Yazidi minority as sex slaves.
Under Islamic State's rules, women were required to largely
stay at home or wear head-to-toe black coverings if they
ventured out. Men wore short pants which were deemed Islamic
along with beards of appropriate length.
One of the pamphlets begins by defining a beard as "hair
that grows on your face and your cheeks".
There were few forms of entertainment under Islamic State,
which banned the internet and music along with cell phones.
A ban on satellite dishes deprived Iraqis of news of the
outside world. In a huge slick poster, entitled "Why I Should
Destroy My Dish", the jihadists provided 20 reasons, revolving
mostly around the immorality of satellite television programmes.
Reason 8: "Because satellite channels show stories of love
and naked women and inappropriate language."
Reason 10: "Because satellite channels normalise men being
effeminate and sissies."
