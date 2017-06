Smoke billows after an air strike by Iraqi forces towards Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi troops have captured Mosul's al-Faruq neighborhood, in the northwestern side of the Old City, from Islamic State militants, the military said.

The district is located opposite the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, which was destroyed by the militants last week. Islamic State is still in control of the mosque's ground.

