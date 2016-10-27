Small red flags indicating areas where improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are believed to be planted are pictured as Kurdish peshmerga fighters clear Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, as part of their offensive to drive Islamic State from Mosul, Iraq, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga military vehicles are seen as they clear Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, as part of their offensive to drive Islamic State from Mosul, Iraq, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up a position as they clear Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, as part of their offensive to drive Islamic State from Mosul, Iraq, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up a position as they clear Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul, as part of their offensive to drive Islamic State from Mosul, Iraq, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

FADILIYA, Iraq Kurdish peshmerga fighter Germad Yihya stood on a small berm overlooking a village where he said Islamic State militants had taken a beating. A line of trees 500 metres away from his position illustrated how he can't afford to be complacent.

A day earlier, a suicide bomber had rushed out of the thick green vegetation and killed five of his comrades after Kurdish forces had fought for 10 days to gain the upper hand in Fadiliya, where 1,000 people remain trapped, surrounded by roadside bombs.

On Monday, Kurdish forces fired mortars at the outskirts of the village and there were several exchanges of gunfire. Plumes of smoke rose over the area.

Kurdish fighters told Reuters they had received orders to move in again and take Fadiliya once and for all.

Iraqi and Kurdish forces have cleared more than 30 villages like Fadiliya during their offensive to drive Islamic State from its main Iraqi stronghold of Mosul, in what is expected to be the biggest battle in Iraq for more than a decade.

Clearing the hardline Sunni militants from areas where they once imposed a reign of terror is proving to be a slow and risky mission. Securing Mosul – with a population of 1.5 million – could take months in the event of victory.

When Kurdish fighters first entered Fadiliya, they faced a barrage of suicide bombers screaming Allah hu Akbar (God is Greatest) while speeding towards them in cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and Humvees stolen from the Iraqi army.

"On the first day there were ten suicide bombers coming at us from all directions. All kinds of cars," said Yihya. "Fighting street to street. House to house. They fired at us with machine guns too."

The jihadists were mostly in their 20s, Iraqis and also what Kurdish officials describe as the most ruthless and efficient Islamic State radicals – foreign fighters from places like Chechyna.

As Kurdish fighters moved towards the village, one fired at a dog walking across a field. "It must be a dog suicide bomber," another soldiers joked. The dog was not hit.

RIGGED WITH EXPLOSIVES

The Kurds had to move cautiously through the village, a collection of drab cement structures set against a backdrop of mostly barren land about 4 km (2-1/2 miles) from Mosul.

Like other such villages, it is rigged with explosives, forcing a slow advance by Kurdish and Iraqi forces.

"There are so many bombs planted that I now regard the ground as my enemy," said Yihya, with an uneasy smile.

Along a narrow dirt road nearby, it's easy to see why.

As thick dust stirred up by vehicles settled, nine small, red flags became visible beside the roadway, indicating Kurdish forces believe improvised explosive devices were planted there.

Just outside the village, military engineers worked meticulously to clear roadside explosives to give civilians safe passage. Bomb disposal experts blew up two devices in about an hour.

Kurdish fighters say Islamic State fighters are hiding in an elaborate tunnel system beneath Fadiliya, like the network militants have built in nearby Mosul.

Flushing them out will be dangerous, and will take time.

For now, a small group of peshmerga fighters are content to pass the time on a dirt berm, occasionally raising their AK-47 assault rifles. Sandbags are attached to their pickup truck, scant protection against suicide bombers.

Swara Omar talked tough as he stood with his back to the trees from where the suicide bomber emerged to carry out the attack that killed five of his comrades.

"Daesh is weak," he said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State. "They are not as effective as before."

But his optimism was tinged with the realization that perils still await these Kurdish warriors, who were routed during an Islamic State advance in the north in 2014 but slowly regained territory after the United States helped with air strikes.

"We will go in again when we get the order. There are many IEDs. It's full of IEDs," he said, as a Kurdish flag fluttered over a building in the village behind him.

Kurdish special forces are stationed further away from the village at a checkpoint with watch towers. They are not taking any chances either.

When a man who had come from one of the villages presented himself to them, an officer carefully inspected his cell phone, reviewing a few numbers stored in his contacts list.

In the distance, the bomb squad detonated more explosives. Shooting could also be heard, a foretaste of the task ahead.

