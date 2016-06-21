June 21 The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier arrived in Crete on Tuesday, giving its 5,500 crew members a Greek island break after seven months at sea and over 2,000 missions launched against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. Navy extended the Truman's deployment by one month to "keep the pressure" on Islamic State until the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier arrived to take over, Vice Admiral James Foggo, commander of the Navy's Sixth Fleet, told Reuters.

The 1,096-feet (334-metre) Truman, as long as the Empire State Building in New York City is tall and with a 4.5-acre (1.8 hectare) flight deck, is due back home in Norfolk, Virginia in mid-July.

(Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)