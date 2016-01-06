WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Wednesday discussed their "mutual concern" over Saudi Arabia's execution of Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr and attacks on Saudi Arabia's embassy in Iran, the White House said.

"They agreed on the need for all regional parties to demonstrate restraint, avoid provocative rhetoric or behavior, and avoid a worsening of sectarian tensions," the White House said in a statement. "They agreed on the importance that all parties maintain diplomatic engagement and dialogue."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)