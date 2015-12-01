U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the conclusion of his visit to Paris, France December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PARIS U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he does not expect a quick shift in Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy in Syria, but believes Moscow eventually may align itself with the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants.

"I think Mr. Putin understands that with Afghanistan fresh in the memory for him to simply get bogged down in an inconclusive and paralyzing civil conflict is not the outcome that he's looking for," Obama said during a news conference at the climate change conference in Paris.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Doina Chiacu)