WASHINGTON Oct 20 Islamic State militants were
producing about $2 million worth of crude oil per day in Iraq
and Syria before recent U.S.-led air strikes, possibly more than
double the amount heard in U.S. congressional testimony last
month, the research firm IHS said on Monday.
The group of Sunni extremists controlled as much as 350,000
barrels per day of crude oil, but was able to produce only about
50,000 bpd to 60,000 bpd, said IHS, a provider of global market
and economic information.
"This fraction of pre-war capacity is the result of warfare,
shut-ins and (Islamic State's) limited technical prowess
operating the fields," IHS said in a paper called "Spoils of
War: Who's in charge of what oil resources in the conflict zones
of northern Iraq and Syria."
U.S.-led air strikes in September hit Islamic State oil
refineries in eastern Syria as Washington and its partners aim
to choke off an important source of revenues for the militant
group.
Similar air strikes hit a modular oil refinery near Deir
al-Zor, south of Kobani, Syria, the U.S. military said last
week.
IHS said some of the militants' capacity to produce oil has
almost certainly been disrupted by the air strikes, but it was
too soon to tell how much.
Last month, Nicholas Rasmussen, deputy director of the
National Counterterrorism Center, testified to Congress that the
Islamic State's war chest probably included about $1 million a
day in revenues from black-market oil sales as well as
smuggling, robberies, and ransom payments for hostages.
Most of the oil sold by the militant group on the black
market is moved via trucks along smuggling routes on the Turkish
border, IHS said. It is sold at a steep discount, ranging
between $25 to $60 a barrel, compared with about $85 per barrel
for international benchmark Brent oil.
IHS said it is unclear after the U.S.-led air strikes
whether Islamic State has enough refining capacity, which
consists mostly of simple mobile plants that can be loaded and
transported by truck, to meet its own needs.
