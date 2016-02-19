MOSCOW Feb 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and members of his Security Council exchanged views on the
situation on global oil markets as Russia's Energy Ministry
holds contacts with foreign partners, Interfax quoted the
Kremlin's spokesman as saying on Friday.
Russia and Saudi Arabia, along with two other countries,
agreed this week to freeze oil output at January levels if other
countries joined in.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters earlier
there was no link between Syria and oil production in Russia's
dialogue with Saudi Arabia.
