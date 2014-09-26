BEIRUT Air and missile strikes hit oilfields in eastern Syria in an apparent attack by U.S.-led forces against Islamic State militants, a monitoring group said on Friday.

An air strike hit the al-Tanak oilfield area in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict through a network of sources.

Deir al-Zor, which borders Iraq, is almost entirely controlled by Islamic State militants and was a major oil-producing province before Syria's conflict began more than three years ago.

Other apparent missile strikes, also thought to be carried out by U.S.-led forces, hit the al-Quriyah area, also in eastern Deir al-Zor, the monitoring group said.

There were casualties, the group added, but did not give details.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)