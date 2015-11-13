(Adds comments from Warren and expert throughout)
By Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S.-led air strikes in Syria
have inflicted "significant damage" to Islamic State's ability
to fund itself, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Recent strikes in an air operation dubbed "Tidal Wave II"
have been concentrated on oil facilities in the Dayr Az Zawr
region, which provide an estimated two-thirds of Islamic State's
oil revenue, Pentagon spokesman Col. Steve Warren said at a news
briefing.
"We believe that by cutting off its oil supply we could
hasten the destruction of ISIL," Warren said, using an acronym
for Islamic State.
The first strike in the coalition operation was on the Omar
oil field on Oct. 21 and since then airstrikes have been stepped
up, Warren said.
Warren said the strikes, halfway through the Tidal Wave
operation, have inflicted "significant damage" on the militant
group's ability to fund itself.
While airstrikes have targeted oil facilities in the past,
Warren said they were against parts that were being easily
repaired or replaced.
"So we did a detailed analysis to determine how can we
strike the oil field to break them for longer, essentially," he
said.
The aim is not to completely destroy the oil facilities, but
to shut down them down for longer periods of time, Warren added.
"There will be a time after the war, the war will end, so we
don't want to completely and utterly destroy these facilities to
where they are irreparable," he said.
Oil revenue is one of the largest sources of income for the
Islamic State and the operation could have a significant impact
on the terrorist organization, according to Frederic Hof, a
senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank.
"This is very much a revenue-decreasing operation, designed
to eliminate, what I understand to be a very significant source
of revenue for ISIS," Hof said, using a different acronym for
the group.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Idrees Ali; Editing by David
Alexander and Andrea Ricci)