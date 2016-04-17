AMMAN, April 17 Syrian opposition chief
negotiator Asaad Zoubi urged rebels to strike back against the
Syrian army, accusing it of using a cessation of hostilities to
gain ground.
In a internet message to fighters on the ground he also said
he would not continue for long with negotiations in Geneva if
government action continued and there was no progress on a key
demand by the opposition for political transition in Syria
without President Bashar al Assad. He gave no deadline
"We will not stay for long negotiating...In the event a
missile targets them they have to retaliate with ten missiles
and to exploit the truce as the regime has done," said Zoubi
whose mainstream opposition group has been accused by fighters
of being divorced from developments on the ground.
The mainstream opposition includes both political and armed
opposition to Assad. It includes rebel groups such as Jaysh
al-Islam and a number of Free Syrian Army rebel factions deemed
moderate by the West, some of which have received military
support from Assad's foreign enemies.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Ralph Boulton)