* Israel says Arab citizen used paraglider to reach Syria
* Flew over Israeli fortifications in Golan Heights
* Israel says he wanted to join Islamic State
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Oct 27 With a propeller on his back
and suspended from a parachute, a 23-year-old Arab Israeli may
have blindsided Israeli surveillance by sheer audacity when he
buzzed across the fortified northern frontier into Syria at the
weekend.
The identity of the man, described by a relative as an
enthusiast of extreme sports and a moderately pious Muslim, is
barred from publication in Israel, under a court gag order
issued at the request of state security investigators.
What is clear from the official account is that Israel, ever
vigilant for violent spillover from Syria, was unprepared for a
member of its oft-scrutinised Arab minority using an easily
obtained rig to fly over the Golan Heights.
While Israeli airspace is tightly controlled, paragliding
experts say that a lack of regulations on the rigs mean they are
freely bought, sold and trained with.
Israeli authorities said that the man, from the central Arab
town of Jaljulia, flew eastward across the strategic Heights
overlooking Syrian battlegrounds that stretch to Damascus.
"He was spotted by our lookouts, and while we were trying to
identify him, he disappeared in the terrain," one Israeli
military officer said, characterising the incident as surprising
because "our surveillance is usually for threats from the east".
After lifting a media blackout on the incident, Israel said
on Sunday that the man had gone to Syria to join Islamic State
insurgents.
Moshe Danino, manager of the only airfield on the
Israeli-occupied Golan, said the late-afternoon flight would
have been simple.
"He could have taken off from pretty much anywhere around
here. There are lots of open areas. Or he could have flown in
from the (Israeli) interior, even from Jaljulia," Danino said.
TRAINING UNCLEAR
Contacted by phone, the handful of paragliding clubs in
Israel said the man had not been among their students. But they
said any registered student could have passed on enough know-how
for even a first-timer to make a short hop across the lines.
Second-hand paragliding rigs can be bought for 20,000
shekels ($5,180) over online billboards in Israel, with the
transaction leaving little trace, two club instructors said.
The Jaljulia man's uncle, speaking to Reuters on condition
of anonymity, said his nephew was an amateur body builder who
spent amply on motorcycles and dune buggies, though the family
had no knowledge of his interest extending to paragliding.
"He may have kept some of his activities from us, so as not
to worry his mother," the uncle said.
But he said he found it hard to believe that the missing
nephew, whom he described as a law-abiding Israeli citizen and
regular mosque-goer, had deliberately gone to Syria "without
leaving a note, an explanation, anything".
Israel said on Sunday it intended to revoke the paraglider's
citizenship as part of a wider policy against militants, though
Islamic State and other rebels active in the Golan have yet to
claim him among their recruits.
Israeli officials say more than 40 Arab citizens and
Palestinians from East Jerusalem have tried or succeeded in
joining Syria's civil war by travelling through legal
destinations like Turkey, though such cases have trailed off as
the security services step up preemptive screening and arrests.
The Jaljulia man's uncle said that the family had called his
cellphone, only to hear it answered by a male stranger.
"Your son is safe with us," the man said in Arabic, before
hanging up.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Richard
Balmforth)