UPDATE 7-Oil breaks losing streak ahead of U.S. inventory data
* Coming Up: API U.S. oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) (Updates with latest trading, comments from analyst)
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The Pentagon said on Wednesday that a Turkish proposed buffer zone was not one of the military options under consideration as a U.S.-led coalition pursues airstrikes in Syria, but acknowledged it was a subject of discussions with Ankara.
"This is not a new issue," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby told a news conference, noting longstanding Turkish interest in a buffer zone.
"It is now not on the table as a military option that we're considering. That said, I think it's a topic of continued discussions." (Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Coming Up: API U.S. oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) (Updates with latest trading, comments from analyst)
TORONTO, April 25 Freeport-McMoRan Inc missed earnings expectations, cut its outlook and warned on Tuesday it would be difficult to secure a long-term Indonesian mining permit, but investors sent its stock soaring on relief over a temporary export resumption.