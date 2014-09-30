By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Pentagon on Tuesday
criticized some media coverage for lacking patience at the start
of a long fight against the Islamic State, cautioning that
progress would take time and saying "we cannot bomb them into
obscurity" in Syria and Iraq.
Rear Admiral John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, declined to
specify which coverage was, in his words, "a little shrill and
hyperbolic and not exactly in balance."
But Kirby said that the 310 air strikes so far against the
Islamic State in Iraq and Syria were only the beginning of a
long campaign that would require more than just military might.
"What you heard was a little bit of my own frustration in
some of the media coverage, and the expectation is that well,
you've ... dropped more than 300 bombs ... but they're still
grabbing ground," Kirby told a Pentagon news briefing.
"We are steeling ourselves here in the Pentagon for a long
effort and I think it's important for people to understand
that."
The comments came a week after the start of air strikes in
Syria and nearly two months after the start of strikes in Iraq
against Islamic State targets and were the latest effort by the
Pentagon to play down expectations of any quick resolution.
The U.S. military has cautioned that progress in Iraq will
take time, given the sectarian divide and nature of the ground
campaign by Iraqi and Kurdish forces. Syria is vastly more
complex, not least because it will take at least three months to
recruit and screen Syrian opposition fighters for training.
The United States has said it could train more than 5,000
fighters in Saudi Arabia in the first year of the program but
the Pentagon has warned that three times that number might be
needed to retake territory lost to the Islamic State in eastern
Syria.
Kirby attributed some the tone he saw in media reports to
the "immediate nature of the information environment today."
"But there's also this expectation of omnipotence by the
United States military," Kirby said.
"This is a complicated, difficult, cultural, religious,
geographic struggle that we're facing here in Iraq and Syria,
and it's not going to be solved overnight, and it's not going to
be solved through bombs, and it's not going to be solved through
anything other than a lot of hard work and time and effort."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Ken Wills)