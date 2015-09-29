WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter on Tuesday directed his staff to open lines of
communication with Russia's military as Washington and Moscow
explore ways to ensure the safety of rival operations in Syria's
limited airspace, the Pentagon said.
"The purpose of these de-confliction discussions will be to
ensure that ongoing coalition air operations are not interrupted
by any future Russian military activity," said Pentagon
spokesman Peter Cook.
The United States has been closely monitoring Russia's
military buildup at an airbase near the city of Latakia, a
stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It includes
helicopters, tanks, artillery, armored personnel vehicles and
advanced air defenses, U.S. officials say.
Although Russia has staged limited flights out of the base,
including some short-range "familiarization" flights for pilots
new to the area, it has not started strikes against militants
opposed to Assad, a longtime Russian ally.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on
Tuesday that United States believes that Russia has deployed an
additional four advanced warplanes to the base.
One official identified the four aircraft as Sukhoi Su-34
"Fullback" aircraft, multi-role fighter aircraft with a range of
capabilities.
They join a growing number of fixed wing Russian aircraft at
the airbase near Latakia, including four Su-30 "Flanker"
fighter jets, a dozen of the Su-24 "Fencer" fighter aircraft and
another dozen Su-25 "Frogfoot" jets, officials say. The United
States has also identified a Russian "Coot" manned spy plane at
the base.
The order from Carter came a day after U.S. President Barack
Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that their
armed forces should hold talks to avoid coming into conflict in
Syria, even as they clashed over whether Assad should retain
power.
The former Cold War foes have a common adversary in Islamic
State militants in Syria, but Washington sees Assad as a driver
in the nation's civil war while Putin suggested at the United
Nations General Assembly on Monday that there was no option but
to work with the Syrian leader, a long-time Russian ally.
Cook added that the upcoming discussions between the Russian
and U.S. militaries also aimed to ensure the safety of air crews
and to avoid "misjudgment and miscalculation."
He declined to offer details on the timing or mechanisms for
future conversations between the U.S. and Russian militaries.
Still, U.S. officials say privately any such talks could
include a range of methods to keep militaries apart, including
staging air operations at different altitudes, in different
locations and at different times.
