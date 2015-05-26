BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
WARSAW May 26 Poland's will resettle 60 Christian families fleeing from Syria and will consider further steps to help Christian refugees at risk of persecution in the country, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.
"We will start from 60 families," Kopacz told a news conference.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.