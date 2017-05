Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, October 27, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia had no plans to intervene militarily in the Middle East beyond Syria.

Asked whether Russia might intervene in Iraq and Libya in the same way as it had in Syria, Putin told a forum in southern Russia:

"No, we don't plan this anywhere."

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)