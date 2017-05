U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Wednesday and called for an easing of tensions between and Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine, a resolution to Syria's crisis and the situation on the Korean peninsula, a Kremlin statement said.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)