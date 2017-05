Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey in this December 1, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan at a climate summit in Paris on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said Putin was likely to talk to U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the summit.

