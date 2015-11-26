Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and head of the presidential administration Sergei Ivanov attend a meeting with the State Council Presidium on Russia's import-substitution in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that from Moscow's point of view, Turkey is deliberately trying to bring relations between Moscow and Ankara to a standstill.

"It seems that the Turkish leadership is deliberately driving relations (between Russia and Turkey) into a dead end," Putin said at the Kremlin ambassador credentials ceremony.

Putin added that Moscow is still awaiting an apology from Turkey for downing its fighter jet or an offer of reimbursement for damages.

