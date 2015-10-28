DOHA Oct 28 Qatar's Foreign Minister Khalid
al-Attiyah has ruled out sending troops to fight Syria's
government, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera English quoted him as saying
on Wednesday.
A week ago Attiyah had suggested the tiny gas-rich Gulf
state and major supporter of Syrian opposition forces battling
President Bashar al-Assad could launch a military intervention
in response to a Russian air campaign backing Assad.
"No, this is out of the question to have our soldiers'
(feet) on the ground ... No, no, they can liberate their country
themselves. What they want is financial support, they want
people to listen to them," Attiyah told the network.
Qatar's Gulf Arab allies, especially regional powerhouse
Saudi Arabia, oppose Russia's month-old air campaign that has
allowed Assad's forces to win back some territory.
Assad's government has accused the Gulf states of backing
what it calls terrorist groups in the country, something they
deny.
Qatar has helped in arming, training and giving political
support to the rebels throughout most of the four-year-old war,
but Attiyah had appeared to suggest a more direct role was being
considered in an interview with CNN last week.
Qatar will join key Assad supporter Iran as well as Saudi
Arabia, the United States, Russia and other key regional and
Western countries in a significant peace conference on Syria set
for Vienna on Friday.
The meeting will bring Gulf states face to face for the
first time with their arch-rival Iran as they seek peace in
Syria, in a move that may help defuse conflicts raging across
the Arab world in which the two camps back opposing sides.
Attiyah said he supported dialogue between the two sides.
"What we are seeing and what we are fearing is an
Arab-Persian conflict which we want to avoid," Attiyah said,
urging Iran to "calm down (its) language... to help facilitate"
dialogue.
