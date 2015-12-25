MOSCOW Dec 25 Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled
al-Attiyah said on Friday he opposed the creation of lists of
opposition before peace talks on Syria.
"We are against the absolute classification of groups. What
is more important is to understand the logic behind why these
groups took up arms, their aims and motives," he told reporters
at a news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was crucial
to ensure that the widest circle of opposition members take part
in future talks to end Syria's civil war.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and Mostafa Hashem in
Cairo; Writing by Yara Bayoumy and Polina Devitt; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)