MUNICH Feb 8 The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday she had called an immediate meeting of the Quartet of Middle East peace mediators in Munich, in an effort to revive the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson and the EU's Mogherini - whose countries and organisations make up the Quartet - were all attending the Munich Security Conference and were expected to take part.

"We need a collective rethinking of our overall approach to the conflict. The Quartet will prepare for a resumption of the peace process, including regular and direct outreach to Arab states," Mogherini told the conference.

