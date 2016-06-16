Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
MOSCOW, June 16 Russia wants a "long-term ceasefire" in Syria's largest city of Aleppo, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minuster Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Thursday, shortly after a two-day "regime of clam" was introduced there on Moscow's initiative. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday.