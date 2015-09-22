(Adds details from IHS Jane's, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Satellite photos taken in
mid-September and obtained by IHS Jane's show Russian forces
developing two additional military facilities near Syria's
Mediterranean coast, Rob Munks, editor of IHS Jane's
Intelligence Review, said on Tuesday.
Munks said the previously undisclosed work was taking place
at a weapons storage facility and a military base north of
Latakia, suggesting Russia is preparing to place troops at both
locations.
Russia has been dramatically increasing its forces at an air
base south of Latakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, including positioning combat planes and helicopters as
well as tanks and accommodation blocks.
Washington has been wary of Moscow's support for Assad and
U.S. officials have said such deepening ties are troubling even
as the United States and Russia have their eye on fighting the
Islamic State militant group.
Jane's, a defense intelligence provider, acquired the images
from a commercial satellite division of Airbus Group SE
, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first
reported on the imagery.
Munks told Reuters one of the sites was located about 4
miles (7 km) north of Latakia and the second was 2 miles (3 km)
west of that. The images showed construction of new buildings
and grading of terrain, as well as the presence of new tents
typically used by Russian military units.
One of the facilities is adjacent to a surface-to-air
missile site, Munks added.
