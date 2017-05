MOSCOW, March 24 A Russian special forces officer was killed in a combat operation near Palmyra in Syria, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian military source in Syria as saying on Thursday.

"While performing a special task to direct Russian air strikes onto terrorist targets a Russian special forces officer was killed," Interfax cited a source at Russia's Khmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)