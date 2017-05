MOSCOW Oct 28 The Kremlin called on Wednesday for a broader dialogue on ending the conflict in Syria ahead of international talks on the crisis in Vienna later this week.

"A dialogue is going on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about Iran's possible participation in the Vienna talks.

"We call for a widening of the dialogue." (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)