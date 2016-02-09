* Tusk says Moscow helping "murderous Assad regime"
* Says Russian bombings drive more people from homes
By Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 Top European Union official
Donald Tusk denounced Russian air strikes in Syria as helping
the "murderous" government of President Bashar al-Assad and
triggering fresh waves of refugees fleeing toward Europe.
The war in Syria has made millions flee their homes and is
one of the main drivers of Europe's worst migration crisis in
decades. The influx has divided EU members, who cannot agree on
how to tackle it.
"Russia's actions in Syria are making an already very bad
situation even worse," Tusk told in brief comments on greeting
Georgia's new prime minister, Georgy Kvirikashvili, arriving in
Brussels.
"As a direct consequence of the Russian military campaign,
the murderous Assad regime is gaining ground, the moderate
Syrian opposition is loosing ground and thousands more refugees
are fleeing towards Turkey and Europe," Tusk said.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no credible evidence
of civilian deaths as a result of Russian air strikes in Syria.
Most of the over one million refugees and migrants who
arrived in Europe last year did so via Greece after embarking
from the Turkish coast.
Turkey, which already hosts more than 2.5 million of Syrian
refugees, said tens of thousands more are now fleeing towards
the Turkish border because of the assault on Aleppo by the
Russian and Syria forces.
The United Nations called on Turkey on Tuesday to open its
borders to thousands of desperate Syrian refugees fleeing
Aleppo, in line with its international obligations to protect
people fleeing conflict or persecution.
Peace talks between representatives of Assad and some
opposition groups earlier this month failed mainly because of
anger over Russia's intensified bombings.
