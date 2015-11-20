REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducts an air strike at an unknown location in Syria, in this still image taken from video footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW Russian ground crew are inscribing the words "For Paris" on some bombs destined to be dropped on targets in Syria, in a message of solidarity with the victims of last week's Paris attacks.

A video posted online by the Defence Ministry here also shows a serviceman writing "For Our Guys" on a bomb at Russia's Hmeymim airbase.

"Pilots and technicians of Hmeymim airbase have sent their message to terrorists by priority airmail," said a caption accompanying the post.

Russia has intensified strikes on Syrian militants, including from Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed 130 people in Paris and for downing a Russian airliner in Egypt last month, killing all 224 on board.

Russian politicians have said the Paris attack underscores the need for the West and the Kremlin to bury their differences and join forces to take on militants in Syria.

