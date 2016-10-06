Ford to cut 10 pct of its salaried workforce in North America, Asia
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.
MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that advanced S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems operated by the Russian military in Syria were for purely defensive needs and did not pose a threat to anyone.
Lavrov was speaking at a news conference after meeting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast, May 17 Cocoa exporters resumed bean purchases in Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro after it re-opened on Wednesday following a two-day closure caused by a mutiny in parts of the army, an exporter and a regulator official said.