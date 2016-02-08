MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia's FSB security police has arrested seven Islamic State militants in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg who were planning terrorist attacks in Moscow and St Petersburg, Interfax news agency quoted the FSB as saying on Monday.

The group included Russian nationals and citizens of Central Asian states, who were also planning attacks in the Sverdlovsk region in the Urals, the FSB said.

The group was led by an Islamic State fighter who had arrived from Turkey, the FSB said, giving no further detail. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)