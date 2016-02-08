MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia's FSB security police has
arrested seven Islamic State militants in the Urals city of
Yekaterinburg who were planning terrorist attacks in Moscow and
St Petersburg, Interfax news agency quoted the FSB as saying on
Monday.
The group included Russian nationals and citizens of Central
Asian states, who were also planning attacks in the Sverdlovsk
region in the Urals, the FSB said.
The group was led by an Islamic State fighter who had
arrived from Turkey, the FSB said, giving no further detail.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Christian Lowe)