MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke on Wednesday about preparations for talks on the Syria crisis slated to take place in Vienna later this week, the foreign ministry said.

It was the second phone conversation between the two men in as many days.

