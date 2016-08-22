DUBAI Aug 22 Iran said on Monday that Russia has stopped using an Iranian air base for strikes in Syria, a week after Moscow announced that its fighter bombers had flown from a base in Iran to hit targets in Syria.

"Russia has no base in Iran and is not stationed here. They did this (operation) and it is finished for now," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Dominic Evans)