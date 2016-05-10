MOSCOW May 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov discussed the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria with
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call on
Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"It was stressed that during the planned meeting of the
International Syria Support Group, the primary focus should be
... the fight against Islamic State and al-Nusra and stopping
their supply channels from abroad," the ministry said.
